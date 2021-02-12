http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-polybutadiene-market-research-size-share-growth-covid-19-impact-trends-demand-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2023-2021-02-12

The 4-way Reversing Valve is the key component to provide heating and cooling from the system to the air conditioned space by reversing the flow direction of refrigerant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Four Way Reversing Valve in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market 2019 (%)

The global Four Way Reversing Valve market was valued at 354.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 360.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. While the Four Way Reversing Valve market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Four Way Reversing Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Four Way Reversing Valve production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Slide-type

Poppet-type

The slide-type proved to be the better of the slide-type and slide-type, slide tpye accupied more market share of 63%. Poppet-type valves have been obsolete for many years.

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household Air-condition

Commercial Air-condition

By application, household air-condition is the larger segment, with consumption market

share of over 82%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Four Way Reversing Valve Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Four Way Reversing Valve Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SANHUA

DunAn

Saginomiya (Danfoss)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Four Way Reversing Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Four Way Reversing Valve Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Four Way Reversing Valve Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Four Way Reversing Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Four Way Reversing Valve Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Four Way Reversing Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Four Way Reversing Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Slide-type

4.1.3 Poppet-type

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Four Way Reversing Valve Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household Air-condition

….continued

