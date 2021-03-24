A rising interest in gastronomy and a stronger desire to spend on experiences and occasions are the main sales drivers in fine wines/champagne and spirits in Sweden. During 2020, fine wines/champagne and spirits consumption declined as consumers generally refrained from dining out at restaurants or attending gatherings during the pandemic. As consumers prioritised their purchases, they often left behind fine wines/champagne and spirits for essential staple items. On the supply side, companies ex…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952521-fine-wines-champagne-and-spirits-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-additive-manufacturing-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blackout-curtains-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Sweden

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 negatively affects fine wines/champagne and spirits as consumers avoid dining at restaurants

Sweden’s is a major importer of champagne

Fine champagne makers continue to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

While 2021 will be reminiscent of 2020, recovery in fine wines/champagne and spirits is expected for 2022

Growing interest in high-quality alcohol is anticipated to drive sales

E-commerce is set to shape the fine wines/champagne and spirits landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105