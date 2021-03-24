In 2020, super premium colour cosmetics suffered the most from the outbreak of COVID-19, with a double-digit decline, as lower consumer confidence and home isolation posed challenges to sales. Non-essential categories such as super premium fragrances and colour cosmetics were also challenged by the closure of beauty specialist retailers in department stores, which partnered with lower volume demand and decline in unit prices to register negative growth. In addition, a lack of social occasions an…

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Super premium fragrances and colour cosmetics suffer as consumers spend more time indoors

Super premium skin care records small losses despite the COVID-19 outbreak

E-commerce records extraordinary growth in super premium beauty and personal care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy, natural super premium products support the recovery of the landscape across the forecast period

Polarisation will help revive the landscape across the coming years

Personalisation and aligning to consumer demands drives sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

……Continuned

