In 2020, super premium colour cosmetics suffered the most from the outbreak of COVID-19, with a double-digit decline, as lower consumer confidence and home isolation posed challenges to sales. Non-essential categories such as super premium fragrances and colour cosmetics were also challenged by the closure of beauty specialist retailers in department stores, which partnered with lower volume demand and decline in unit prices to register negative growth. In addition, a lack of social occasions an…
Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany
Euromonitor International
January 2021
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Super premium fragrances and colour cosmetics suffer as consumers spend more time indoors
Super premium skin care records small losses despite the COVID-19 outbreak
E-commerce records extraordinary growth in super premium beauty and personal care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthy, natural super premium products support the recovery of the landscape across the forecast period
Polarisation will help revive the landscape across the coming years
Personalisation and aligning to consumer demands drives sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
……Continuned
