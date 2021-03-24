Large-size TFT-LCD Market – Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | LG, Samsung, Sharp, Tianma, Truly Semiconductors

QYResearch has recently published a research report titled, Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Market Report 2021. Large-size TFT-LCD Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Large-size TFT-LCD market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Large-size TFT-LCD market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market: Major Players:

LG, Samsung, Sharp, Tianma, Truly Semiconductors, Innolux, AUO, BOE, Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology, EDO, Visionix

Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market by Type:

TN

IPS

AFFS

MVA

Others

Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market by Application:

Television Sets

Computer Monitors

Mobile Phones

Handheld Devices

Car Instrument Clusters

Others

Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global Large-size TFT-LCD market.

Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market- TOC:

1 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Overview

1.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Product Scope

1.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 TN

1.2.3 IPS

1.2.4 AFFS

1.2.5 MVA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Large-size TFT-LCD Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Television Sets

1.3.3 Computer Monitors

1.3.4 Mobile Phones

1.3.5 Handheld Devices

1.3.6 Car Instrument Clusters

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Large-size TFT-LCD Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Large-size TFT-LCD Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Large-size TFT-LCD Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Large-size TFT-LCD as of 2020)

3.4 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Large-size TFT-LCD Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Large-size TFT-LCD Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Mar. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Mar. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Large-size TFT-LCD Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Large-size TFT-LCD Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Large-size TFT-LCD Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Large-size TFT-LCD Business

12.1 LG

12.1.1 LG Corporation Information

12.1.2 LG Business Overview

12.1.3 LG Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LG Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.1.5 LG Recent Development

12.2 Samsung

12.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.2.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.2.3 Samsung Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Samsung Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.2.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.3 Sharp

12.3.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sharp Business Overview

12.3.3 Sharp Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sharp Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.3.5 Sharp Recent Development

12.4 Tianma

12.4.1 Tianma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tianma Business Overview

12.4.3 Tianma Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tianma Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.4.5 Tianma Recent Development

12.5 Truly Semiconductors

12.5.1 Truly Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.5.2 Truly Semiconductors Business Overview

12.5.3 Truly Semiconductors Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Truly Semiconductors Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.5.5 Truly Semiconductors Recent Development

12.6 Innolux

12.6.1 Innolux Corporation Information

12.6.2 Innolux Business Overview

12.6.3 Innolux Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Innolux Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.6.5 Innolux Recent Development

12.7 AUO

12.7.1 AUO Corporation Information

12.7.2 AUO Business Overview

12.7.3 AUO Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AUO Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.7.5 AUO Recent Development

12.8 BOE

12.8.1 BOE Corporation Information

12.8.2 BOE Business Overview

12.8.3 BOE Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BOE Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.8.5 BOE Recent Development

12.9 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology

12.9.1 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Business Overview

12.9.3 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.9.5 Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Recent Development

12.10 EDO

12.10.1 EDO Corporation Information

12.10.2 EDO Business Overview

12.10.3 EDO Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EDO Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.10.5 EDO Recent Development

12.11 Visionix

12.11.1 Visionix Corporation Information

12.11.2 Visionix Business Overview

12.11.3 Visionix Large-size TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Visionix Large-size TFT-LCD Products Offered

12.11.5 Visionix Recent Development 13 Large-size TFT-LCD Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Large-size TFT-LCD

13.4 Large-size TFT-LCD Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Distributors List

14.3 Large-size TFT-LCD Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Trends

15.2 Large-size TFT-LCD Drivers

15.3 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Challenges

15.4 Large-size TFT-LCD Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

