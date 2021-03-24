Ball Screws Market Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis 2021-2027| NSK, THK, HIWIN, SKF, Bosch Rexroth, TBI Motion, Schaeffler, Kuroda

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Ball Screws market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Ball Screws market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Ball Screws market. The authors of the Ball Screws report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Ball Screws market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Ball Screws report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ball Screws Market Research Report: NSK, THK, HIWIN, SKF, Bosch Rexroth, TBI Motion, Schaeffler, Kuroda, Danaher Motion, KSS, PMI, Yigong, ISSOKU, Nidec Sankyo, Best Pression, SBC, Huazhu, KOYO, OZAK, Donglai, Tsubaki Nakashima, Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod, Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong, Qidong Haosen, Hanjiang Machine Tool
Global Ball Screws Market by Type: Internal Circulation Ballscrew, External Circulation Ballscrew
Global Ball Screws Market by Application: Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment, Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines, Other
The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Ball Screws market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Ball Screws market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Ball Screws market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.
The geographical analysis of the global Ball Screws market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Ball Screws market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Ball Screws market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Ball Screws market?
What will be the size of the global Ball Screws market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Ball Screws market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Ball Screws market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Ball Screws market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ball Screws Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ball Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Internal Circulation Ballscrew
1.2.3 External Circulation Ballscrew
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ball Screws Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment
1.3.3 Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ball Screws Production
2.1 Global Ball Screws Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Ball Screws Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Ball Screws Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ball Screws Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Ball Screws Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 China Taiwan
3 Global Ball Screws Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ball Screws Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Ball Screws Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Ball Screws Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Ball Screws Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ball Screws Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Ball Screws Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ball Screws Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Ball Screws Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Ball Screws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Ball Screws Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Ball Screws Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Ball Screws Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Ball Screws Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Ball Screws Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Ball Screws Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Ball Screws Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Ball Screws Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Ball Screws Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Ball Screws Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Ball Screws Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Ball Screws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Ball Screws Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Ball Screws Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Ball Screws Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Ball Screws Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Ball Screws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Ball Screws Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Ball Screws Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Ball Screws Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Ball Screws Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Ball Screws Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ball Screws Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Ball Screws Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Ball Screws Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 NSK
12.1.1 NSK Corporation Information
12.1.2 NSK Overview
12.1.3 NSK Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NSK Ball Screws Product Description
12.1.5 NSK Recent Developments
12.2 THK
12.2.1 THK Corporation Information
12.2.2 THK Overview
12.2.3 THK Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 THK Ball Screws Product Description
12.2.5 THK Recent Developments
12.3 HIWIN
12.3.1 HIWIN Corporation Information
12.3.2 HIWIN Overview
12.3.3 HIWIN Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 HIWIN Ball Screws Product Description
12.3.5 HIWIN Recent Developments
12.4 SKF
12.4.1 SKF Corporation Information
12.4.2 SKF Overview
12.4.3 SKF Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SKF Ball Screws Product Description
12.4.5 SKF Recent Developments
12.5 Bosch Rexroth
12.5.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview
12.5.3 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bosch Rexroth Ball Screws Product Description
12.5.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Developments
12.6 TBI Motion
12.6.1 TBI Motion Corporation Information
12.6.2 TBI Motion Overview
12.6.3 TBI Motion Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 TBI Motion Ball Screws Product Description
12.6.5 TBI Motion Recent Developments
12.7 Schaeffler
12.7.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information
12.7.2 Schaeffler Overview
12.7.3 Schaeffler Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Schaeffler Ball Screws Product Description
12.7.5 Schaeffler Recent Developments
12.8 Kuroda
12.8.1 Kuroda Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kuroda Overview
12.8.3 Kuroda Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Kuroda Ball Screws Product Description
12.8.5 Kuroda Recent Developments
12.9 Danaher Motion
12.9.1 Danaher Motion Corporation Information
12.9.2 Danaher Motion Overview
12.9.3 Danaher Motion Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Danaher Motion Ball Screws Product Description
12.9.5 Danaher Motion Recent Developments
12.10 KSS
12.10.1 KSS Corporation Information
12.10.2 KSS Overview
12.10.3 KSS Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 KSS Ball Screws Product Description
12.10.5 KSS Recent Developments
12.11 PMI
12.11.1 PMI Corporation Information
12.11.2 PMI Overview
12.11.3 PMI Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 PMI Ball Screws Product Description
12.11.5 PMI Recent Developments
12.12 Yigong
12.12.1 Yigong Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yigong Overview
12.12.3 Yigong Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Yigong Ball Screws Product Description
12.12.5 Yigong Recent Developments
12.13 ISSOKU
12.13.1 ISSOKU Corporation Information
12.13.2 ISSOKU Overview
12.13.3 ISSOKU Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ISSOKU Ball Screws Product Description
12.13.5 ISSOKU Recent Developments
12.14 Nidec Sankyo
12.14.1 Nidec Sankyo Corporation Information
12.14.2 Nidec Sankyo Overview
12.14.3 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Nidec Sankyo Ball Screws Product Description
12.14.5 Nidec Sankyo Recent Developments
12.15 Best Pression
12.15.1 Best Pression Corporation Information
12.15.2 Best Pression Overview
12.15.3 Best Pression Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Best Pression Ball Screws Product Description
12.15.5 Best Pression Recent Developments
12.16 SBC
12.16.1 SBC Corporation Information
12.16.2 SBC Overview
12.16.3 SBC Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SBC Ball Screws Product Description
12.16.5 SBC Recent Developments
12.17 Huazhu
12.17.1 Huazhu Corporation Information
12.17.2 Huazhu Overview
12.17.3 Huazhu Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Huazhu Ball Screws Product Description
12.17.5 Huazhu Recent Developments
12.18 KOYO
12.18.1 KOYO Corporation Information
12.18.2 KOYO Overview
12.18.3 KOYO Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 KOYO Ball Screws Product Description
12.18.5 KOYO Recent Developments
12.19 OZAK
12.19.1 OZAK Corporation Information
12.19.2 OZAK Overview
12.19.3 OZAK Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 OZAK Ball Screws Product Description
12.19.5 OZAK Recent Developments
12.20 Donglai
12.20.1 Donglai Corporation Information
12.20.2 Donglai Overview
12.20.3 Donglai Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Donglai Ball Screws Product Description
12.20.5 Donglai Recent Developments
12.21 Tsubaki Nakashima
12.21.1 Tsubaki Nakashima Corporation Information
12.21.2 Tsubaki Nakashima Overview
12.21.3 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Tsubaki Nakashima Ball Screws Product Description
12.21.5 Tsubaki Nakashima Recent Developments
12.22 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod
12.22.1 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Corporation Information
12.22.2 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Overview
12.22.3 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Ball Screws Product Description
12.22.5 Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod Recent Developments
12.23 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong
12.23.1 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong Overview
12.23.3 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong Ball Screws Product Description
12.23.5 Tianjin Jingyi Jinggong Recent Developments
12.24 Qidong Haosen
12.24.1 Qidong Haosen Corporation Information
12.24.2 Qidong Haosen Overview
12.24.3 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Qidong Haosen Ball Screws Product Description
12.24.5 Qidong Haosen Recent Developments
12.25 Hanjiang Machine Tool
12.25.1 Hanjiang Machine Tool Corporation Information
12.25.2 Hanjiang Machine Tool Overview
12.25.3 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Hanjiang Machine Tool Ball Screws Product Description
12.25.5 Hanjiang Machine Tool Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Ball Screws Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Ball Screws Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Ball Screws Production Mode & Process
13.4 Ball Screws Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Ball Screws Sales Channels
13.4.2 Ball Screws Distributors
13.5 Ball Screws Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Ball Screws Industry Trends
14.2 Ball Screws Market Drivers
14.3 Ball Screws Market Challenges
14.4 Ball Screws Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Ball Screws Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
