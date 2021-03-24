Foundry Equipment Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027| Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Foundry Equipment market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Foundry Equipment market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Foundry Equipment market. The authors of the Foundry Equipment report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Foundry Equipment market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Foundry Equipment report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Foundry Equipment Market Research Report: Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican, L.K Group, Sinto, Toshiba, Wheelabrator, Yizumi, Frech, ABP, UBE, Otto Junker, Baoding Well, Pangborn, ALD, Kunkel Wagner, Agtos, TOYO, Guannan, Suzhu, Suzhou Sanji, Ziheng Hengteer, Rosler, Ningbo Dongfang

Global Foundry Equipment Market by Type: Die Casting Machine, Centrifugal Casting Machine, Induction Furnace, Moulding Machine, Coremaking Machine, Shot Blasting Machine

Global Foundry Equipment Market by Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery, Shipbuilding, Power Generation and Electricity, Other

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Foundry Equipment market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Foundry Equipment market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Foundry Equipment market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Foundry Equipment market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Foundry Equipment market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Foundry Equipment market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Foundry Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Foundry Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Foundry Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Foundry Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Foundry Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foundry Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Die Casting Machine

1.2.3 Centrifugal Casting Machine

1.2.4 Induction Furnace

1.2.5 Moulding Machine

1.2.6 Coremaking Machine

1.2.7 Shot Blasting Machine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Power Generation and Electricity

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Foundry Equipment Production

2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Foundry Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foundry Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foundry Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Foundry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Inductotherm

12.1.1 Inductotherm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Inductotherm Overview

12.1.3 Inductotherm Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Inductotherm Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 Inductotherm Recent Developments

12.2 Buhler

12.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Buhler Overview

12.2.3 Buhler Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Buhler Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Buhler Recent Developments

12.3 Norican

12.3.1 Norican Corporation Information

12.3.2 Norican Overview

12.3.3 Norican Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Norican Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 Norican Recent Developments

12.4 L.K Group

12.4.1 L.K Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 L.K Group Overview

12.4.3 L.K Group Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 L.K Group Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 L.K Group Recent Developments

12.5 Sinto

12.5.1 Sinto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinto Overview

12.5.3 Sinto Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sinto Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Sinto Recent Developments

12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toshiba Overview

12.6.3 Toshiba Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toshiba Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.7 Wheelabrator

12.7.1 Wheelabrator Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wheelabrator Overview

12.7.3 Wheelabrator Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wheelabrator Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Wheelabrator Recent Developments

12.8 Yizumi

12.8.1 Yizumi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yizumi Overview

12.8.3 Yizumi Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yizumi Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Yizumi Recent Developments

12.9 Frech

12.9.1 Frech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Frech Overview

12.9.3 Frech Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Frech Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Frech Recent Developments

12.10 ABP

12.10.1 ABP Corporation Information

12.10.2 ABP Overview

12.10.3 ABP Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ABP Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 ABP Recent Developments

12.11 UBE

12.11.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.11.2 UBE Overview

12.11.3 UBE Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 UBE Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 UBE Recent Developments

12.12 Otto Junker

12.12.1 Otto Junker Corporation Information

12.12.2 Otto Junker Overview

12.12.3 Otto Junker Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Otto Junker Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 Otto Junker Recent Developments

12.13 Baoding Well

12.13.1 Baoding Well Corporation Information

12.13.2 Baoding Well Overview

12.13.3 Baoding Well Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Baoding Well Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 Baoding Well Recent Developments

12.14 Pangborn

12.14.1 Pangborn Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pangborn Overview

12.14.3 Pangborn Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pangborn Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 Pangborn Recent Developments

12.15 ALD

12.15.1 ALD Corporation Information

12.15.2 ALD Overview

12.15.3 ALD Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ALD Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.15.5 ALD Recent Developments

12.16 Kunkel Wagner

12.16.1 Kunkel Wagner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kunkel Wagner Overview

12.16.3 Kunkel Wagner Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kunkel Wagner Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.16.5 Kunkel Wagner Recent Developments

12.17 Agtos

12.17.1 Agtos Corporation Information

12.17.2 Agtos Overview

12.17.3 Agtos Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Agtos Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.17.5 Agtos Recent Developments

12.18 TOYO

12.18.1 TOYO Corporation Information

12.18.2 TOYO Overview

12.18.3 TOYO Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 TOYO Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.18.5 TOYO Recent Developments

12.19 Guannan

12.19.1 Guannan Corporation Information

12.19.2 Guannan Overview

12.19.3 Guannan Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Guannan Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.19.5 Guannan Recent Developments

12.20 Suzhu

12.20.1 Suzhu Corporation Information

12.20.2 Suzhu Overview

12.20.3 Suzhu Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Suzhu Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.20.5 Suzhu Recent Developments

12.21 Suzhou Sanji

12.21.1 Suzhou Sanji Corporation Information

12.21.2 Suzhou Sanji Overview

12.21.3 Suzhou Sanji Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Suzhou Sanji Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.21.5 Suzhou Sanji Recent Developments

12.22 Ziheng Hengteer

12.22.1 Ziheng Hengteer Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ziheng Hengteer Overview

12.22.3 Ziheng Hengteer Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Ziheng Hengteer Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.22.5 Ziheng Hengteer Recent Developments

12.23 Rosler

12.23.1 Rosler Corporation Information

12.23.2 Rosler Overview

12.23.3 Rosler Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Rosler Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.23.5 Rosler Recent Developments

12.24 Ningbo Dongfang

12.24.1 Ningbo Dongfang Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ningbo Dongfang Overview

12.24.3 Ningbo Dongfang Foundry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ningbo Dongfang Foundry Equipment Product Description

12.24.5 Ningbo Dongfang Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Foundry Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Foundry Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Foundry Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Foundry Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Foundry Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Foundry Equipment Distributors

13.5 Foundry Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Foundry Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Foundry Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Foundry Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Foundry Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Foundry Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer



