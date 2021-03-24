Infrared Detector Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027| FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray

LOS ANGELES, United States: The market research report offers an elaborate study of the global Infrared Detector market to help players prepare themselves well to tackle future growth challenges and ensure continued business expansion. With flawless analysis, in-depth research, and accurate forecasts, it provides easy-to-understand and reliable studies on the global Infrared Detector market backed by statistics and calculations that have been finalized using a rigorous validation procedure. The report comes out as a comprehensive, all-embracing, and meticulously prepared resource that provides unique and deep information and data on the global Infrared Detector market. The authors of the Infrared Detector report have shed light on unexplored and significant market dynamics, including growth factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Competitive analysis is one of the best sections of the report that throws light on reasons why some companies are taking the lead in the global Infrared Detector market and why others are not performing as expected. As part of company profiling, all of the players included in the Infrared Detector report have been studied in great detail on the basis of gross margin, recent developments, product portfolio, profits, sales, market share, strategies, and other critical factors. The report also offers research-backed recommendations and suggestions that could help market participants to gain a competitive advantage in future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Infrared Detector Market Research Report: FLIR Systems Inc., Lynred (former Sofradir), Iray, Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Dali Technology, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Semi Conductor Devices (SCD), Guide Infrared, Gwic

Global Infrared Detector Market by Type: Uncooled Infrared Detector, Cooled Infrared Detector

Global Infrared Detector Market by Application: Civil, Military

The segmental analysis included in the report helps manufacturers, companies, and stakeholders to identify key growth pockets in a market as competitive as the global Infrared Detector market. Readers of the report will gain sound understanding of different factors helping the most lucrative segments of the global Infrared Detector market to grow. With separate analysis of product type and application segments, the report attempts to unveil rewarding prospects available in the global Infrared Detector market and how players can take advantage of them in the coming years.

The geographical analysis of the global Infrared Detector market provided in the report is just the right tool that competitors can use to discover untapped sales and business expansion opportunities in different regions and countries. Each regional and country-wise Infrared Detector market considered for research and analysis has been thoroughly studied based on market share, future growth potential, CAGR, market size, and other important parameters. Every regional market has a different trend or not all regional markets are impacted by the same trend. Taking this into consideration, the analysts authoring the report have provided an exhaustive analysis of specific trends of each regional Infrared Detector market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Infrared Detector market?

What will be the size of the global Infrared Detector market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Infrared Detector market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Infrared Detector market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Infrared Detector market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infrared Detector Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Uncooled Infrared Detector

1.2.3 Cooled Infrared Detector

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Detector Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Infrared Detector Production

2.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Infrared Detector Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Infrared Detector Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Infrared Detector Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Infrared Detector Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Infrared Detector Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Infrared Detector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Infrared Detector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Infrared Detector Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Infrared Detector Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Infrared Detector Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Infrared Detector Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Infrared Detector Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Infrared Detector Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Detector Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Infrared Detector Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Infrared Detector Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Infrared Detector Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared Detector Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Infrared Detector Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Infrared Detector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Infrared Detector Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Detector Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Infrared Detector Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Detector Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Detector Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Infrared Detector Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Infrared Detector Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Detector Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Detector Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Infrared Detector Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Infrared Detector Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Infrared Detector Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Detector Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Infrared Detector Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Infrared Detector Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Infrared Detector Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Infrared Detector Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Infrared Detector Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Infrared Detector Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Infrared Detector Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Infrared Detector Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Infrared Detector Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Infrared Detector Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Infrared Detector Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Infrared Detector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Infrared Detector Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Infrared Detector Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Infrared Detector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Infrared Detector Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Infrared Detector Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Infrared Detector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Infrared Detector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Infrared Detector Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Infrared Detector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Infrared Detector Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Infrared Detector Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Infrared Detector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Infrared Detector Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Infrared Detector Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Infrared Detector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Infrared Detector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Detector Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Infrared Detector Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Infrared Detector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Infrared Detector Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Infrared Detector Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Infrared Detector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Infrared Detector Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Infrared Detector Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Infrared Detector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Infrared Detector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Detector Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

12.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems Inc. Infrared Detector Product Description

12.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. Recent Developments

12.2 Lynred (former Sofradir)

12.2.1 Lynred (former Sofradir) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lynred (former Sofradir) Overview

12.2.3 Lynred (former Sofradir) Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lynred (former Sofradir) Infrared Detector Product Description

12.2.5 Lynred (former Sofradir) Recent Developments

12.3 Iray

12.3.1 Iray Corporation Information

12.3.2 Iray Overview

12.3.3 Iray Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Iray Infrared Detector Product Description

12.3.5 Iray Recent Developments

12.4 Leonardo DRS

12.4.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

12.4.2 Leonardo DRS Overview

12.4.3 Leonardo DRS Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Leonardo DRS Infrared Detector Product Description

12.4.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Developments

12.5 BAE Systems

12.5.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 BAE Systems Overview

12.5.3 BAE Systems Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BAE Systems Infrared Detector Product Description

12.5.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

12.6 Dali Technology

12.6.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dali Technology Overview

12.6.3 Dali Technology Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dali Technology Infrared Detector Product Description

12.6.5 Dali Technology Recent Developments

12.7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

12.7.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Overview

12.7.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Infrared Detector Product Description

12.7.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

12.8.1 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Overview

12.8.3 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Infrared Detector Product Description

12.8.5 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Recent Developments

12.9 Guide Infrared

12.9.1 Guide Infrared Corporation Information

12.9.2 Guide Infrared Overview

12.9.3 Guide Infrared Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Guide Infrared Infrared Detector Product Description

12.9.5 Guide Infrared Recent Developments

12.10 Gwic

12.10.1 Gwic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gwic Overview

12.10.3 Gwic Infrared Detector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gwic Infrared Detector Product Description

12.10.5 Gwic Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Infrared Detector Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Infrared Detector Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Infrared Detector Production Mode & Process

13.4 Infrared Detector Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Infrared Detector Sales Channels

13.4.2 Infrared Detector Distributors

13.5 Infrared Detector Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Infrared Detector Industry Trends

14.2 Infrared Detector Market Drivers

14.3 Infrared Detector Market Challenges

14.4 Infrared Detector Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Infrared Detector Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer



