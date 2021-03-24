Luxury writing instruments have a strong and positive history in Germany, with sales driven by a strong interest in writing and the calligraphy culture. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, some consumers lost their jobs, and others saw an increase in financial insecurity, which led to heightened price-sensitivity across the country. As such, many consumers took to focusing on purchases of essential items only, with luxury writing instruments and stationery being classed as non-esse…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Germany

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store closures and economic uncertainty leads to declining growth for luxury writing instruments and stationery

Montblanc store closures impact sales, however, consumers migrate to e-commerce for gift-giving occasions

The lack of international travellers has less impact on the performance of luxury writing instruments and stationary

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The strong tradition of purchasing luxury writing instruments will aid the recovery of the landscape

E-commerce has the opportunity to drive growth, increasing its presence from 2020

Advancements in technology drive growth for luxury stationery over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

……Continuned

