Luxury writing instruments have a strong and positive history in Germany, with sales driven by a strong interest in writing and the calligraphy culture. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, some consumers lost their jobs, and others saw an increase in financial insecurity, which led to heightened price-sensitivity across the country. As such, many consumers took to focusing on purchases of essential items only, with luxury writing instruments and stationery being classed as non-esse…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Germany
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store closures and economic uncertainty leads to declining growth for luxury writing instruments and stationery
Montblanc store closures impact sales, however, consumers migrate to e-commerce for gift-giving occasions
The lack of international travellers has less impact on the performance of luxury writing instruments and stationary
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The strong tradition of purchasing luxury writing instruments will aid the recovery of the landscape
E-commerce has the opportunity to drive growth, increasing its presence from 2020
Advancements in technology drive growth for luxury stationery over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
……Continuned
