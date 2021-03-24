Before the outbreak of COVID-19, luxury leather goods were performing increasingly well in Germany, having recorded strong growth across the review period, with double-digit value growth in 2018 and 5% growth in 2019.
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Luxury Leather Goods in Germany
January 2021
2020 IMPACT
Increasing price-sensitivity and a lack of social events leads to a decline in growth
Store closures and consumers cautious behaviour in public leads to an increase in sales for e-commerce
Luxury travel goods record the steepest decline as business and leisure trips are cancelled
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery will start from 2021, with sales matching pre-COVID-19 levels from 2023
The return of travel boosts growth across the forecast period
E-commerce has strong potential for growth across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025
