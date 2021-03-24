As with the other luxury goods categories in Australia, the COVID-19 pandemic affected designer apparel and footwear significantly due to lifestyle changes as a result of lockdowns, working from home, and social distancing measures resulting in many consumers avoiding shopping in stores and shifting to e-commerce. Although all categories within designer apparel and footwear were impacted similarly current retail value sales of designer clothing accessories and hosiery was the least affected, wit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951916-designer-apparel-and-footwear-ready-to-wear-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-top-lidding-films-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12-71755933

Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-vinyl-flooring-and-vinyl-tiles-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-To-Wear) in Australia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Designer apparel and footwear negatively impacted by the pandemic as consumers’ lifestyles change

Designer apparel and footwear brands adjust by accelerating digital experiences in 2020

Luxury brands add face masks to their designer apparel ranges in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and opening of international borders to drive sales over the forecast period

Conscious consumerism to remain top of mind with brands increasing sustainability attributes

Brands set to boost sales by using innovative marketing strategies on social media over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105