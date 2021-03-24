COVID-19 will have a significant effect on demand for packaged food in Uzbekistan during 2020. The economic instability it engendered has led to an acceleration in the country’s already rapid rate of consumer price inflation during the spring by means of a depreciation in the foreign-exchange value of the Uzbek som. The pandemic also lead to a significant amount of switching – from unpackaged to packaged dairy products and baked goods for reasons of hygiene and to more affordable offers e.g. mar…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594874-packaged-food-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-clutch-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-flow-sensors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Packaged Food in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Reduced size of family celebrations weighs heavily on foodservice packaged food demand

Demand shifts from imported products to local offerings

Demand for traditional Uzbek dishes is particularly weak, but cheap fast food offerings fare better

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105