Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

COVID-19 benefitted better for you packaged food with value growth up on 2019. However, there were differences in performance across products. BFY reduced salt food recorded very healthy value growth, while reduced sugar declined even more than 2019. Sugar-free gum in particular was hit by the lockdown measures due to COVID-19. Lots of kiosks were closed and people did not feel the same need to freshen their breath, as they were meeting less people. However, reduced sugar spreads excluding honey…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369311-better-for-you-packaged-food-in-chile
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Chile report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-emulsifiers-stabilizers-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-14
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-fresh-whole-white-mushroom-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Better For You Packaged Food in Chile
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sugar-free suffers value decline as on-the-go consumption declines due to COVID-19
Sugar-free gum brand leader, Big Time, takes a hit in 2020
Companies prioritise new claims to the detriment of better for you
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health value growth, as economy recovers from COVID-19
Potential for reduced sugar products as consumers look to clean up their diet
Health awareness is set to drive product area over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/