Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Better for you (BFY) packaged food saw significantly stronger growth in both current value and retail volume terms in 2020, with sales benefiting from the impact of COVID-19. Like most areas of packaged food, there was a general increase in demand due to home seclusion. With foodservice outlets forced to close during the initial lockdown, as well in the subsequent lockdown seen at the end of the year, people had to eat more home cooked meals, with this benefiting sales of packaged food, includin…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Canada report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Better For You Packaged Food in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion creates more demand for food to eat at home with foodservice disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions
Businesses consolidate their positions in 2020 with fewer SKUs seen on retailers’ shelves
Consumers go online to ensure social distancing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further gains expected from BFY packaged food
Digital marketing and direct-to-consumer distribution potential avenues for growth
New regulations could boost sales of BFY packaged food
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
