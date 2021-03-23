Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Throughout the review period consumers were turning away from processed foods and towards whole natural foods due to increasing health concerns. However, in 2020 better for you packaged food is set to post stronger retail current value growth than was seen in 2019. This is likely due to the convenience factor offered by package food as consumers were in lockdown and were forced to increase their cooking at home.
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Belgium report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Better For You Packaged Food in Belgium
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Nutri-Score rating continues to guide consumer decisions in 2020
No-salt trend intensifies
Danone continues to innovate
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players may need to innovate in line with growing consumer concerns to support the recovery in the forecast period
Sugar content will remain under scrutiny favouring no-added-sugar offerings
Legislation may impact salt levels
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
….continued
