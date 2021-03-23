Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

COVID-19 affected better for you packaged food product areas differently in retail volume terms in 2020. There was a sharp decline in reduced fat dairy sales during the lockdown. As consumers prioritised essential food items in their grocery purchases, they often left more expensive variants such as reduced fat yoghurt, butter and cream out. On the contrary, other product areas benefited from the lockdown, such as reduced sugar spreads. Work from home and school closures led families to have mea…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Better For You Packaged Food in Argentina
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic uncertainty hinders demand for higher-priced products
Economic recession limits demand for BFY packaged food
Danone Argentina leads better for you packaged food
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health and wellness trend will benefit BFY packaged food
As the economy improves, demand for ready meals and soup is anticipated to increase
Dietetics stores help to meet demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
….continued
