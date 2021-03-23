Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

COVID-19 affected better for you packaged food product areas differently in retail volume terms in 2020. There was a sharp decline in reduced fat dairy sales during the lockdown. As consumers prioritised essential food items in their grocery purchases, they often left more expensive variants such as reduced fat yoghurt, butter and cream out. On the contrary, other product areas benefited from the lockdown, such as reduced sugar spreads. Work from home and school closures led families to have mea…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369306-better-for-you-packaged-food-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Packaged Food in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-electric-hub-drive-and-electric-propulsion-system-for-combat-vehicle-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-filament-lamp-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Better For You Packaged Food in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic uncertainty hinders demand for higher-priced products

Economic recession limits demand for BFY packaged food

Danone Argentina leads better for you packaged food

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend will benefit BFY packaged food

As the economy improves, demand for ready meals and soup is anticipated to increase

Dietetics stores help to meet demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105