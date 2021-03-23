Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

BFY reduced sugar beverages registered strong retail volume growth in 2020, as more Czech consumers became concerned about the link between obesity and immunity during the pandemic and prioritised low-sugar products. This was especially noticeable in cola carbonates, energy drinks and RTD Tea, while in juice and liquid concentrates, consumers opted for varieties with higher fruit content.

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Better For You Beverages in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As concerns about obesity and immunity grow, the popularity of reduced sugar options swells

New product development adds fizz to other low calorie cola in 2020

Despite sluggish new product development, reduced caffeine beverages benefit from greater at-home consumption in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strengthening health and wellness trends will see low-calorie cola gain ground, but consumer concerns about sugar substitutes will remain

A return to hectic on-the-go lifestyles bodes well for reduced sugar RTD tea in the future

Opportunities for growth in reduced energy drinks if players show stamina

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

