Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027

The Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market is expected to grow at a high CAGRduring the forecasting period (2020-2027)

Organic fruits and vegetables are those produced in all natural way of agricultural practices without application of synthetic fertilizers and other agrochemicals. Labeling of any food product as organic is adding demand and price benefits over conventional foods.

Fruits and vegetables evolved as the largest category of organic food sales owing to rising demand from food processors and retailers to cater their consumer preferences

Market Dynamics

The shifting consumer preference towards all natural food products owing to growing health consciousness is the primary growth factor for the global organic fruits and vegetables market. Furthermore, organic farming is considered as economically friendly practice and is motivating the consumers and food service companies towards purchasing these products.

Organic produce is gaining popularity among food processors and caterers owing to superior health benefits. Out-of-season fruits and frozen organic fruits are the new growth points of interest in the global market over the forecast period

Organic fruits and vegetables are relatively costlier typically 20% – 40% higher compared to conventional produce. This is the primary factor limiting the consumption among low and middle income population. Also, several cases of detected mislabeling are reported in recent times which is impacting the consumer trust towards genuine products.

Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by product type into fruits and vegetable segments. Organic vegetables hold the major share in the global market. The demand of organic leafy vegetables including Spinach, Kale and Lettuce has been rapidly growing in the U.S. and Europe markets. The rising trend of convenience products has motivated the households towards purchase of packaged organic veggies.

By geography, Europe is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables holding approximately 40% of the global sales value. France is leading the organic movement of the Europe region. Food safety concerns is driving the demand for organic fruits and vegetables in French cuisines. Germany, Italy and U.K. are the other major economies witnessing significant sales of organic fruits and veggies.

Also, the market is bolstering in the North America region at a CAGR of nearly 10% owing to the rising consumer demand in the U.S. and Canada markets. North America has historically been the fastest growing market for organic food globally. The organic food sales in the country reached USD 54 billion in 2018. Fruits and vegetables evolved as the largest category of this market with a share of 38% in dollar sales.

Geographical Share

Competitive Landscape

The global organic fruits & vegetables market is posing significant growth potential across the developed economies of Europe and North America region. The market is highly fragmented with no player holding considerable share in the market. This is motivating several independent farms towards direct selling of their produce to food retail chains. Private-label products also hold significant portion of the market. Some of the key market players include General Mills, Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd, H.J. Heinz Company, The WhiteWave Foods Company and Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

Report Scope

Understand the current market scenario and viability of organic fruits & vegetables market over the forecast period.

Visualize the composition of the global organic fruits & vegetables market in terms of product type, form and end use to identify major players, growth potentialFree Reprint Articles, and market strategies

Identify the key regulations prevailing in the market and understand their impact on the market over the forecast period

