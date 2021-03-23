Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, better for you beverages recorded a sharp slowdown in the rapid growth trend seen towards the end of the review period. This followed several years of sustained double-digit retail value and volume growth as the category entered negative volume growth in 2020. Reduced sugar carbonates previously recorded strong value growth. However, while demand remained stable in 2020, in line with the wider health and wellness trend, rising unit prices and pressure on disposable incomes limited growt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369295-better-for-you-beverages-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in Russia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-service-packaging-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-diamond-jewelry-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Better For You Beverages in Russia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lower disposable incomes lead to slowdown in rapid growth of better for you beverages in 2020

COVID-19 prompts strong shift to home consumption and a preference for larger pack sizes in 2020

Reduced caffeine soft drinks remains underdeveloped in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

BFY reduced sugar soft drinks leads growth prospects as per capita consumption of BFY beverages remains low

Further growth for e-commerce following COVID-19 pandemic

Increased price sensitivity set to drive promotional activity and discounts over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105