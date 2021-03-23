Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients, Crop Type, Application Method and Future Scope

Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms that are made of natural or synthetic compounds. They are used in seeds, soil, or plants along with various substrates for stimulating organic plant growth and improving their immunity. Apart from these, biostimulants are also used for helping plants assimilate necessary nutrients, which, in turn, leads to better crop protection. Because of this reason, biostimulants are extensively used in fertilizers, food technology, and agrochemical industries.

The rising population levels in several countries and the increasing public awareness of healthy lifestyles and diets are pushing up the requirement for food products across the world. This is, in turn, fueling the demand for greater agricultural productivity and crop yield, which is consequently causing a sharp surge in the demand for biostimulants around the world. Furthermore, biostimulants play a major role in mitigating abiotic stress in various crops and plants.

Because of the aforementioned factors, the demand for biostimulants is growing rapidly across the globe. This is propelling the advancement of the global biostimulants market, as per the observations of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. Fulvic, humic, seawood extracts, amino acids, and vitamins are the major active ingredients used in biostimulants. Out of these, the usage of seawood extracts was found to be the highest in biostimulants in the past years.

Hence, it can be said with full confidence that due to the growing requirement for high agricultural productivity and crop yield, because of the soaring population levels and the mushrooming demand for food items, and the rising popularity of advanced farming techniques, the sales of biostimulants are shooting-up in many countries around the world.

