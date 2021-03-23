Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market Is Growing Rapidly

Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market Overview 2021 – 2026

GigE cameras have numerous industrial applications, such as factory automation, food and packaging inspection, electronics manufacturing, and other machine vision applications. For such varied applications, these cameras should have a flexible mechanical design, support industry standard protocol, and be compatible with third-party peripherals. The application for GigE cameras is increasing in the industrial sector and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The industries where GigE cameras are used include pharmaceuticals, mining, robotics, automotive, and design and integration. In these application areas, cameras are required to face extreme temperatures, shocks and vibrations, and long-time operational durability. GigE cameras’ resistance to high industrial environments makes them ideal for varied industrial applications. GigE cameras are considered ideal for high-performance synchronized multi-angle systems and can be used for inspection as well as design.

The technological advantages offered by GigE cameras over traditional cameras will drive the growth prospects for the global GigE camera market until the end of 2020. The use of GigE cameras eliminates the need for frame grabbers, which is a necessary component when used with analog technology or regular cameras. Also, the installation cost of GigE camera setup is relatively low, which increases its adoption among the end users. Moreover, the hubs used in conventional camera devices have a limited cable length because of which multiple hubs are deployed between the camera and the receiver. The installation of multiple hubs results in high power consumption and an increased overhead cost. In addition, the excessive use of separate cables also increases the risk of high electromagnetic interference. However, the use of GigE camera overcomes the shortcomings of conventional cameras and as a result, the adoption rate of these devices is rising in the market.

Key Competitors of the Global Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market are: Teledyne DALSA, Allied Vision, JAI, Point Grey Research, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Monochrome

Color

Major Applications of Gigabit Ethernet Camera covered are:

Military and Defense

Industrial

Commercial

