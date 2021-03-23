Herpes Treatment Market (By Type and Applications ): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Overview Of Herpes Treatment Industry 2021-2026:

The Herpes Treatment Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. The report offers detailed coverage of Herpes Treatment industry and main market trends. Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease. With the increase in population of various regions, there is also an increase in the rate of health issues around the world. As the rate of diseases grow, the treatment markets are also expected to grow substantially. With respect to sexually transmitted disease like genital herpes, its treatment market includes different drug types like Acyclovir, Valacyclovir and Famciclovir. The indication of genital herpes include HSV-1 and HSV-2.

The rising prevalence of shingles or herpes zoster in the older population is one of the key drivers responsible for the market’s growth. According to the center for disease control and prevention (CDC), almost one in every three individuals in the US are likely to develop shingles during their lifetime. People aged 50 years and above can develop this disease due to weakened immune system. Complications associated with this disease such as post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) can cause severe pain in the areas where the rashes occurred due to shingles. People administered with immunosuppressants in the past can also develop the disease. CDC recommends that one dose of the zoster vaccine must be prescribed to adults who are 60 years and above to reduce the probability of the disease and PHN. This will drive the demand for drugs for virus types such as herpes simplex and herpes zoster, subsequently fueling market growth.

One of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the global herpes treatment market in the coming years is the emergence of novel therapies. GEN-003 vaccine, developed by Genocea is under clinical trials and is effective in controlling both the shedding and outbreak of herpes simplex virus or HSV-2 infection. Shingrix vaccine developed for the treatment of herpes zoster or shingles is also expected to change the market landscape once launched in the forthcoming years.

The Top key vendors in Herpes Treatment Market include are:- Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Abbott, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vical,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Major Applications of Herpes Treatment covered are:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Region wise performance of the Herpes Treatment industry

This report studies the global Herpes Treatment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

