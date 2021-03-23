Maryland Energy Administration Official Jumps to Lobbying Shop

John Fiastro Jr., a top official with the Maryland Energy Administration with a decade and a half of Annapolis policy experience, is moving on to enter the lobbying world.

Greenwill Consulting Group, LLC, an emerging player in the Annapolis lobbying game, announced Wednesday that Fiastro is joining the firm.

Fiastro served until late last month as director of energy policy and legislative affairs at the MEA, and is expected to help Greenwill expand its portfolio of energy clients. Fiastro is also an expert on a range of other issues, including economic development, local government, land use, environment, agriculture, transportation and gaming.

“I have always been impressed by his in-depth understanding of issues and his ability to communicate that understanding with legislators and policy makers,” said Ivan Lanier, Greenwill’s president.

Katie Nash, another partner at the firm, added, “What John brings to our firm is a combination of policy knowledge and flat-out hustle.”

While Lanier founded the firm in 2002, after leaving the powerhouse lobbying shop Alexander & Cleaver, Greenwill has elevated its profile in recent years.

Fiastro’s Annapolis experience goes back to 2005, when he served as a legislative aide in the General Assembly and then as chief of staff to two Eastern Shore senators. He also ran unsuccessfully for a House of Delegates seat from Baltimore County, and has been at MEA since the early months of the Hogan administration.

Because Fiastro is not a direct gubernatorial appointee, he does not have to observe a “cooling off” period before beginning his lobbying career.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he said.

Landon Fahrig, the energy policy manager at the MEA, is expected to take over Fiastro’s government affairs work at the agency on at least an interim basis.

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-free-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021-full-movie-online-free-hd

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-hd-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021-snyder-cut-full-movie-online-free-123movies

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-hbomax-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021-snyder-cut-full-movie-online-free-123movies

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/123movies-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/hd-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/free-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free-1

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/official-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/official-watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free