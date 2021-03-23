Lawmakers Line Up Against Pipeline Proposal With BPW Vote Looming

Adam Ortiz, director of the Prince George’s Department of the Environment since 2012 and widely recognized as an environmental policy leader in Maryland, announced Friday that he is stepping down at the end of the year.

“It was an immensely difficult decision, but I will be pursuing another opportunity for the public good that will be disclosed after the holidays,” Ortiz said in a Facebook post.

The Department of the Environment was created under former County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), and Ortiz – a former mayor of Edmondson in the county – has been its only director.

“Our key objective was to dismantle the fortress of government and open it up for the input and participation of the community,” Ortiz said on Facebook. “Environmental challenges are too great for anyone to address alone, we need each other on the same team. Our mantra became ‘engage, promote, empower’ to ensure that collaboration came easily and is fun. Since our founding, we have become the #1 environmental department in the state and region and owe much of our success to your passionate ideas, action and commitment.”

Praise for Ortiz’ tenure started rolling in on social media.

“Adam provided vision, leadership, and follow through for five years, helping to implement critical programs to improve air quality, reduce stormwater pollution, promote recycling and waste reduction, and much more,” Joshua Tulkin, Maryland director of the Sierra Club. “He is leaving big shoes to fill.”

On the eve of the first Board of Public Works meeting of 2019, scheduled for Wednesday, 62 state lawmakers — all Democrats — are calling on Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R), Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp to vote against a proposed gas pipeline that would run through portions of Washington County.

The pipeline, which would connect fracking operations in Pennsylvania with transmission lines in West Virginia, running through Hancock and underneath the Potomac River and C&O Canal, has been the source of great controversy for months. The board pulled the item from its agenda at its final meeting of 2018.

The project has already been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The agenda item before the Board of Public Works would specifically OK an easement that the developer needs to run the pipeline under the Western Maryland Rail Trail.

“We believe this project would reverse course on our state’s efforts to protect the health of our residents and combat climate change,” the lawmakers wrote to Hogan, Kopp and Franchot. “…Given that Maryland has banned fracking, it defies our state’s existing energy policy to bring the same public health risks to our residents by way of a pipeline. Moreover, enabling fossil fuel production runs counter to our state’s goals of increasing renewable energy production.”

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free-0

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/free-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free-0

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/free-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/123movies-zack-snyders-justice-league-full-movie-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/watch-now-zack-snyders-justice-league-2021full-movie-online-free