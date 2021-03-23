They Blinded Me With Science

You probably have a pretty good idea already, but we thought you’d be interested in what the good folks at Popular Science magazine had to say. The magazine recently released a list of top science challenges in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, from “keeping drinking water drinkable” in Alabama to “Combustion over coal” in Wyoming.

Here’s what the magazine said about the Free State, verbatim:

Maryland: Protecting the Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Bay defines Maryland. The estuary—the third largest in the world—runs down the state’s middle, and generates billions of dollars each year in recreation, tourism, and seafood revenues. For decades, pollution from industries, farms, and cities in the watershed was so severe that crab and oyster populations shrank, spurring the EPA to mandate a cleanup in 2010. Halfway to the 2025 deadline, progress has been uneven: The watershed states (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York—plus Washington, D.C.) have cut phosphorus and sediment, but, according to a July report, there’s still too much nitrogen. Common in fertilizer, the chemical washes off fields and causes oxygen-sucking algae blooms. The EPA has asked the states for specific nitrogen-reduction plans in the next phase of restoration.

In some corners of the Bay watershed, cities are also struggling to cope with a 55 percent increase in heavy rains. Ellicott City, a nearly 250-year-old town in Howard County, has experienced two once-in-a-millennium-level floods within two years—the latest delivering 8.4 inches of rainfall and a 17-foot surge. Hydrologists suspect a number of factors are to blame, including the conversion of forests to pavement and a lack of flood infrastructure. Parts of Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties also dealt with increased flooding this year, but the state’s elected officials are divided over what to do. They passed a measure in 2012 requiring municipalities to reduce the risk by installing new flood-taming infrastructure paid for by a new “stormwater fee;” The law was repealed after critics maligned it as a “rain tax,” but environmental advocates and affected residents are pushing officials to reinstate it.

Maryland Environment Secretary Benjamin H. Grumbles may not have worn flowers in his hair when he traveled to San Francisco last week, but he did engage in intense and meaningful discussions with fellow officials, business leaders and environmental activists about how to combat climate change. Grumbles attended the first-of-its-kind climate summit of state leaders and other stakeholders, convened by California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) as an extension of international climate talks held annually by the U.N. That confab was preceded by a two-day conference in San Francisco of the Water Policy Institute, a 32-state coalition under the aegis of the National Governors Association. Brown and Grumbles’ boss, Maryland Gov.

Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R), serve as co-chairmen of the institute. It was not lost on conference participants that a climate crisis was brewing 3,000 miles away, the result of Hurricane Florence’s devastation. Benjamin H. Grumbles “There was the irony of being in meetings discussing climate mitigation and adaptation on the West Coast when on the East Coast they were forecasting 18 trillion gallons of water going into North Carolina and South Carolina,” Grumbles said in an interview. “That equates to the volume of water in the Chesapeake Bay.” Both conferences were designed to show that even as the Trump administration withdraws the U.S. from its international greenhouse gas reduction commitments and scotches federal environmental regulations, progress is still being made in the fight against climate change. As his long political tenure draws to a close, Brown has set himself up as a leading counterpoint to President Trump on climate policy among U.S. elected officials. “There was optimism and enthusiasm about actions that can be taken in states and on a regional basis” to fight climate change, Grumbles said.

The big climate conference Brown organized drew about 4,000 people, including national figures such as former Vice President Al Gore and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, celebrities from the entertainment industry like Harrison Ford – who, in a speech about climate change, said, “Let’ kick this monster’s ass” – and countless corporate leaders, who talked about what their companies are doing to reduce global warming.

At the conference, Maryland, New York and Connecticut announced that they would begin the regulatory process to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – a fast-acting greenhouse gas used in refrigeration appliances, air conditioners and aerosol cans. Federal HFC regulations have been blocked in court, and thus far only California has embarked on its own state-level program. “This is a classic example of where states are partnering with environmental groups and business interests to take the lead,” Grumbles said.

Maryland will promulgate its HFC regulations in about six months, with an outright ban likely to be put in place in 2020. It’s a prelude to the state taking further action to regulate methane – which is produced through the decomposition of waste in landfills, animal wastes, production and distribution of natural gas and petroleum, coal production, and fossil fuel combustion – and black carbon, the sooty black material emitted from gas and diesel engines, coal-fired power plants, and other sources that burn fossil fuels. Grumbles also played a prominent role at the conferences in his capacity as chairman of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. That’s the nine-state consortium of Northeastern states that auction

