Auto Interior Parts Market Is Growing Rapidly

The majority of auto makers are executing these thoughts into the parts of their designs and the interior is no exception. Consumers are opting for bio-based materials, instead of plastic composite material parts. A shift towards light colors in car interiors and light weight luxury automobiles are becoming increasingly popular. There is a need to reduce the energy utilized during manufacture, the wastage produced and the energy and resources used to fabricate the parts. Lately there has been a shift in the industry towards renewable materials, recycled and sustainable production.

Major drivers of the global automotive interior materials market are technological advancements coupled with high demand for compact & mid-sized cars, growing penetration of electric vehicles and rising trend of customization to differentiate their offerings. Though, high cost of raw materials such as leather and strict government regulations on the usage of leathers may hamper the growth of the market. Introduction of green technology and nano technology in the materials would provide opportunity in the upcoming years.

Key Competitors of the Global Auto Interior Parts Market are:

The Haartz, Toyota Boshoku, Johnson Controls, Sage Automotive Interiors, Faurecia, GST AutoLeather, International Textile, DowDupont, BASF, D.K Leather, Auto Trim, Lear,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

Fabric

Vinyl

Wood

Major Applications of Auto Interior Parts covered are:

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Regional Auto Interior Parts Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

