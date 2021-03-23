Monoammonium Phosphate Market Trend and Future Forecast Till 2026

The Monoammonium Phosphate Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Ammonium phosphate is an inorganic salt of ammonium and phosphate. Regardless being non-combustible, ammonium phosphate decomposes at 155ºC to emit toxic fumes of nitrous oxide, phosphorus oxide, and ammonia. It is physically available in various forms such as dry powder, solid, liquid, and pellet crystal form. The compound is highly unstable and as a result it is manufactured in long-chain molecules to provide stability. Ammonium phosphate is available in different types such as mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium polyphosphate. Among them, mono-ammonium and di-ammonium phosphate are commonly used across the globe.

Ammonium phosphate is used in fertilizers, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, food & beverages, and many others. Use of ammonium phosphate as a fertilizer holds around 40% share of the market and is expected to grow further due to increasing use of fertilizers in the agricultural countries such as India and Brazil.

Furthermore, usage of the product as a flame retardant is likely to drive the market due to increasing demand from various industries for safety measurements. It is also used as a yeast nutrient in wine making and wead brewing, and for purifying sugar. These factors are propelling the demand for the ammonium phosphate from the food & beverage industries. Additionally, the increasing need for water treatment on the backdrop of water scarcity and growing demand in industrial applications are likely to drive the market positively due to its use as water treatment chemical.

Mosaic Company, Potash, Mitsui Chemicals, URALCHEM, J.B. Chemical, Hubei Liushugou Group, K-Technologies, Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Wanhua Agro-chem, Shifang Juyuan Chemical, Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology, Pacific Chemicals,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade

Major Applications of Monoammonium Phosphate covered are:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Health & Personal Care

Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry

Others

Regional Monoammonium Phosphate Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

