Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The desire of French consumers to reduce their sugar intake is a stronger factor affecting the category than any aspects attributed to COVID-19 per se. The pandemic and its consequences did not affect this ongoing driver, with sugar increasingly being associated with the risk of obesity, or even cancer, which has resulted in a “war on sugar” trend. With the second tax on sugar in 2018, sugar reduction became an even more pressing factor to be addressed, the consequences of which have continued u…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369283-better-for-you-beverages-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in France report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-world-casted-alumunium-wheel-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-cell-culture-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Better For You Beverages in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers’ desire to reduce their sugar intake is stronger than any impacts from COVID-19

Slowdowns in performance of still variants seen, with carbonated flavoured water offering consumers healthier alternatives to carbonates

Coca-Cola maintains strong lead, despite PepsiCo’s comparative advertising campaign in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Favourable outlook for better for you beverages over the forecast period, with the reduced-sugar trend expected to grow

Opportunities for innovation in naturally positioned juice with a lower sugar content

Hot drinks set to remain limited and undynamic within this context

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105