Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

While minimising sugar intake is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the negative affect of sugar on one’s immune system and as Danish consumers attempt to stay as healthy as possible, many consumers are choosing bottled water over reduced sugar beverages. This is mainly as a result of mixed opinions in Denmark regarding the healthiness of reduced sugar variants. Despite these concerns, BFY reduced sugar beverages’ growth rate in current retail value terms increased overall…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in Denmark report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Better For You Beverages in Denmark
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bottled water increasingly chosen over reduced sugar beverages in 2020
Demand for BFY reduced caffeine beverages boosted by the pandemic
E-commerce grows as consumers minimise physical contact thanks to the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand in the category set to grow as sugar is viewed as unhealthy
Reduced sugar beverages boosted by the health and wellness trend
Reduced caffeine beverages set to return to its downward trajectory over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
