Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

While better for beverages recorded value growth in 2020, the growth was much lower than the previous two years when it had been in the double-digits. BFY reduced caffeine performed better than BFY reduced sugar and BFY reduced sugar also registered much lower value growth than in 2019, compared with the decline in value growth for BFY reduced caffeine. Consumers focused on natural alternatives such as tea that can be prepared at home and is known to boost the immune system, rather than reduced…

Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Better For You Beverages in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

BFY reduced sugar records significantly lower value growth in 2020, as drinks prepared at home take preference

Strong advertising and product reformulation help Fomento maintain leadership position

Postobón narrowing the gap with leader Fomento

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Moderate growth over the forecast period

Reduced caffeine coffee sales remain limited due to negative perceptions

COVID-19 set to increase sales via e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

