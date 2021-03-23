Global Better For You Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

BFY beverages saw a slight growth in retail volume terms in 2020, mainly owing to an increase in demand for reduced sugar powder concentrates. Demand for reduced sugar powder concentrates rose as a consequence of the economic recession, leading to a decline in consumer disposable incomes. Argentinian consumers have been gravitating towards value health and wellness beverages as a result, opting for reduced sugar powder concentrates as an affordable alternative to other beverages. In the review p…
Euromonitor International’s Better For You Beverages in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Better For You Beverages in Argentina
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic recession leads to an increase in demand for reduced sugar powder concentrates
Companies change their production management following mandatory on-trade closures
Coca-Cola successfully overhauls portfolio of BFY beverages while La Bichy Ahora finds favour in difficult economy
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government encourages consumers to reduce sugar intake
Reduced sugar sports drinks are anticipated to drive reduced sugar carbonates volume sales
Recovery should benefit volume sales of reduced sugar flavoured bottled water and fruit/vegetable juice
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
