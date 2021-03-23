Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

There is still strong scope to expand organic packaged food in the UK, with such products currently accounting for only a small share of overall sales. As a result of concerns among consumers of contracting COVID-19, consumers are looking to stay healthy and paying more attention to the ingredients in their food.

Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in United Kingdom report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Organic Packaged Food in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Interest in quality organic ingredients supported by COVID-19 health concerns

Concerns over conventional formula boost demand for organic brands

Major confectionery players offer non-organic but ethically sourced products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic recovery and growing health concerns to further drive sales

Growing number of parents looking to pay for organic food for their babies

Uncertainty over Brexit deal represents potential threat to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

….continued

