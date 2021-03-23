Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

COVID-19 led to a surge in demand for organic packaged food during 2020, with the growth rate of retail current value sales almost doubling, to reach its highest level in 13 years. Organic products sit well with the health and wellness and naturalness trends, both of which were given a significant boost by the pandemic, as consumers sought out possible ways to bolster their general health in an effort to strengthen their immune systems. These factors outweighed the negative economic effects on C…

Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Spain report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Organic Packaged Food in Spain

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to sharp acceleration in retail current value sales growth, as consumers seek to reinforce their natural defences against the pandemic

Carrefour broadens distribution of organic offerings

Local manufacturer uses organic positioning in an effort to bolster the appeal of processed meat

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

An ageing population and a broader product offer will help to drive vigorous growth in retail current value sales

Organic baby food will lead growth, as Spanish parents are increasingly prepared to pay for the ‘best’

Organic meal kits will seek to capitalise on increased consumer interest in home cooking

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

….continued

