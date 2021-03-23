Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic packaged food remains a very limited category in Indonesia and only organic rice is present. This is due mainly to the higher prices and limited distribution of organic food, which has held back the category’s development. The distribution of organic products is generally more focused on areas where consumer purchasing power is higher, including larger cities such as Jakarta, and areas that focus on tourism such as Bali.
Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Indonesia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Packaged Food in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
High prices and limited distribution restrict category development
Opportunities through availability in more channels
Leading Javara active with offline and online marketing
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increased health consciousness and new brands ensure future growth
Potential in organic powder milk formula
Sayurbox’s expansion into organic packaged food to boost sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
