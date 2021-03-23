Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic packaged food sees strong growth across all sub-categories in 2020 (bar one), thanks to the ongoing health and wellness trend which has been further enhanced by the event of COVID-19. Only one sub-category is in declining figures, namely organic cereal bars, for reasons already discussed in this report about the decline in cereal bars overall (deemed to be less healthy due to processing factors, fewer on-the-go snacking occasions, seen as a non-essential product, etc). Overall, organic p…

Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in France report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Organic Packaged Food in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Organic packaged food benefits from health and wellness trend, which has been enhanced by COVID-19

Organic baby food continues to attract attention, while organic olive oil shows stronger growth than traditional variants

Private label Carrefour SA leads the way in organic packaged food

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Super-healthy organic packaged food set to continue to go from strength to strength

Private labels set to continue to lead the way in organic packaged food

Organic dried baby food expected to come out on top over forecast period, with organic cereal bars also seeing a strong bounce back in 2021-2022

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

