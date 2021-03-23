Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, organic packaged food has seen a rebound from the declines seen in the previous couple of years to see solid growth in retail volume terms. Meanwhile, double-digit growth has been seen in retail current value terms, as in addition to volume growth, prices have seen a significant increase. Consumers have turned to organic packaged food during the COVID-19 pandemic due to rising health awareness and the demand for quality, and their desire to maintain their health through dietary intake.
Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Packaged Food in China
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rebound to growth in 2020, although it remains a small category
Organic baby food popular due to premium positioning rather than organic status
Organic milk turns to growth due to demand for quality and new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth set to be driven by organic baby food
Continued dynamism forecast for organic milk formula
Potential for development in organic dairy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
