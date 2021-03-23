Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organics was a rapidly developing area of the packaged food industry in Canada even before the outbreak of COVID-19. According to the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA), two thirds of shoppers, mostly families, choose to buy organic products on a weekly basis, regardless of income level, and are buying from mainstream channels, including retailers such as Walmart and Costco instead of local markets. COTA’s research shows that both millennials and baby boomers are driving the growth of the o…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Canada report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Packaged Food in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Organic packaged food builds on strong pre-COVID-19 growth
Government investing in the future of local organic produce
New organic ranges continue to spring up as demand rockets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Organic packaged food looks towards a bright future
Downturn in economy could present challenges and opportunities
COVID-19 opens doors to new opportunities for organic producers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
