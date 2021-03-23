Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, organic packaged food experiences a boost in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic as local consumers try to make healthier choices during lockdown. For example, demand for organic dairy grows in 2020 as companies make diverse launches. Key players are aiming to broaden their offerings with organic dairy as Belgian consumers increasingly seek to buy more organic packaged food which they deem as qualitative. Within organic yoghurt, major players including Danone and Lactalis Nestlé Produit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369103-organic-packaged-food-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Belgium report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-optical-coupling-resins-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dc-current-transducers-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Organic Packaged Food in Belgium

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for organic dairy booms in 2020

With more time to eat at home organic breakfast cereals become more popular

Private label continues leading organic packaged food by making products more accessible to average consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong potential for the development of organic honey in the forecast period

Strategic mergers and/or acquisitions to continue

Players will have to abide by revised European Union legislation for organic packaged food

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105