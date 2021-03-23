Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, organic packaged food experiences a boost in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic as local consumers try to make healthier choices during lockdown. For example, demand for organic dairy grows in 2020 as companies make diverse launches. Key players are aiming to broaden their offerings with organic dairy as Belgian consumers increasingly seek to buy more organic packaged food which they deem as qualitative. Within organic yoghurt, major players including Danone and Lactalis Nestlé Produit…
Euromonitor International’s Organic Packaged Food in Belgium report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Packaged Food in Belgium
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for organic dairy booms in 2020
With more time to eat at home organic breakfast cereals become more popular
Private label continues leading organic packaged food by making products more accessible to average consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong potential for the development of organic honey in the forecast period
Strategic mergers and/or acquisitions to continue
Players will have to abide by revised European Union legislation for organic packaged food
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
