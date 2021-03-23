Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sales of organic packaged food remained very low in Argentina in 2020. While the area registered significant current value growth in 2020 this was mostly due to the high inflation rate, with very low volume sales registered in 2020. This lack of sales is not a consequence of limited production, considering that Argentina ranks second in the world for certified organic surface, but is rather due to limited internal demand. There are two reasons for the low level of local demand. First, the averag…

Euromonitor International's Organic Packaged Food in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors.

Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bread, Organic Breakfast Cereals, Organic Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Edible Oil, Organic Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Savoury Snacks, Organic Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Organic Packaged Food in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales of organic packaged food decline in 2020, affected by the ongoing economic recession

Home seclusion and more cooking at home impacts product areas differently

A concentrated competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Development of e-commerce is likely to benefit organic packaged food sales

Organic Food Week

Nestlé Argentina is likely to become a major player in organic dairy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

….continued

