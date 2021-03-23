Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Is Growing Rapidly

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Based on animal, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is broadly categorized into small companion animals, large animals, and others. The small companion animals segment will dominate the veterinary equipment and disposables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of companion animals and rising expenditure on animal health.

Based on end user, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and research institutes. The veterinary clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patient visits along with the increasing number of private clinical practices and growing practice revenues.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing number of companion animals, rising companion animal healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of livestock animals in North America (primarily due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products) and growth in the pet insurance market are responsible for the large share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in North America.

Key Competitors of the Global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market are: Smiths Group, Henry Schein, B. Braun, Dre Veterinary, Midmark, Jorgenson Laboratories, Mindray Medical, Nonin Medical, Vetland Medical, Digicare Biomedical, Hallowell EMC, Grady Medical, Mila International, Burtons Medical,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Critical Care Consumables

Anesthesia Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Major Applications of Veterinary Equipment and Disposables covered are:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Research Institutes

