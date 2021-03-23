Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Overview Of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine Industry 2021-2026:

Japanese encephalitis vaccine is a vaccine that protects against Japanese encephalitis. The vaccines are more than 90% effective. How long this protection lasts is not clear but its effectiveness appears to decrease over time. Doses are given either by injection into a muscle or just under the skin.

It is recommended as part of routine immunizations in countries where the disease is a problem. One or two doses are given depending on the version of the vaccine. Extra doses are not typically needed in areas where the disease is common. In those with HIV/AIDS or those who are pregnant an inactivated vaccine should be used. Immunization of travellers who plan to spend time outdoors in areas where the disease is common is recommended.

The Top key vendors in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine Market include are:- GSK, Sanofi, Chengdu institute of biologica, Wuhan Institute of Biological, Lanzhou Institute of Biological, Beijing Taitan, Valneva, Bharat Biotech, Biological E. Limited, Liaoning Chengda,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Major Applications of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine covered are:

Public

Private

Region wise performance of the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine industry

This report studies the global Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

