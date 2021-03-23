Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate remains at 5.6%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – The Virginia Health Department reported 607,234 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,267 case increase in the past 24 hours.

The health department is also reporting 10,137 deaths and 25,948 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,337,388 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 5.6%.

VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.

Thirteen new outbreaks was reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,800.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,117 cases associated with the outbreaks.

VDH is also tracking outbreaks at the state’s public and private universities and colleges.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 24,948 cases, 843 hospitalizations, 386 deaths

Henrico: 22,604 cases, 950 hospitalizations, 566 deaths

Richmond: 15,420 cases, 741 hospitalizations, 239 deaths

Hanover: 7,106 cases, 258 hospitalizations, 147 deaths

Petersburg: 3,440 cases, 145 hospitalizations, 74 deaths

Goochland: 1,287 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

