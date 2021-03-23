Asphalt Paver Market 2021 – Identify New Opportunities in Countries and Regions

The Asphalt Paver Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The report Global Asphalt Paver Market analyzes the strategy patterns, and forecast in the coming years. The report offers detailed coverage of Asphalt Paver industry and main market trends. An asphalt paver is a construction equipment machinery generally used to place asphalt on roads, parking lots, bridges and other such places. It surfaces the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is further compacted by heavy road rollers. It is usually termed as an asphalt paving machine. Some asphalt pavers are dragged by the dump truck laying the asphalt, but most of these are now self-propelled machines.

With growth in industrial and infrastructural sector in the fast pace economies globally, there has been heavy expenditure on the road maintenance and infrastructural projects, creating demand for asphalt pavers globally. According to Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) it is estimated that the world will need to add nearly 25 million paved road lane kilometres as only up to 60 % of roads are paved globally. The enhancement and establishment of modern roads and development in emerging economies such as India and China are major growth drivers of global asphalt pavers market. Understanding the importance of road maintenance globally is proving to be very effective to reduce the number of accidents, ultimately driving global asphalt pavers market during the forecast period. Reuse and rental market for road machinery and asphalt pavers are trends prevailing in the global asphalt pavers market which also is a restraint for new equipment sales for major players and manufacturers existing in this market. Increasing demand from road traffic will require continuous construction and improvement of roads, in both urban and rural areas and is likely to fuel the global asphalt pavers market by the end of 2023.

Key Competitors of the Global Asphalt Paver Market are:

Volvo, Caterpillar, Weiler, Zoomlion, Dynapac, Bomag, XCMG Construction Machinery Company, Sany Heavy Industries,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Wheeled Asphalt Pavers

Tracked Asphalt Pavers

Major Applications of Asphalt Paver covered are:

Highway

Urban Road

Others

Regional Asphalt Paver Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

