Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis By 2026

The rising technology in Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market is also depicted in this research report. The report offers detailed coverage of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting industry and main market trends. Die casting is a metal casting process that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity. The mold cavity is created using two hardened tool steel dies which have been machined into shape and work similarly to an injection mold during the process.

Magnesium is 33% lighter than aluminum by volume and has a quicker ejection time over aluminum castings. Magnesium is also better at casting components with thinner walls and tighter tolerances than aluminum. Almost as light-weight as plastic, magnesium has the advantage of greater strength and rigidity along with inherent EMI/RFI shielding, durability, heat-dissipation, and full recyclability. Currently, magnesium components account for only 1 percent of a typical car’s weight and it is expected to increase with technological developments. China with its magnesium reserve is expected to emanate as the leading supplier of the magnesium die cast parts.

Key Competitors of the Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market are: Brabant Alucast, Chicago White Metal Casting, Georg Fischer, Gibbs Die Casting, Magic Precision, Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Pace Industries, Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL),, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Others

Major Applications of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting covered are:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

