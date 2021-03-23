Bio-Mems Devices Market Is Growing Rapidly

Bio-Mems Devices Market Overview 2021 – 2026

Micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) technology uses microstructures and miniaturized devices as components for performing microfabrication techniques. These systems are extensively being used for biomedical or biological purposes is known as bio-MEMS. Today, bio-MEMS are widely used for clinical diagnostics and for research and development in the healthcare sector. The sophisticated microfabrication techniques used in bio-MEMS have enabled treatment of critical diseases.

Development of patient monitoring equipment system coupled with technological advancements in the devices is the chief factors responsible for the growth of the industry over the coming few years. In addition, high efficacy, low cost along with mounting ageing population are also surging the demand growth over the forecast period. However, lack of adoption owing to high research and development cost coupled with long product development cycles are expected to hinder the industry growth from 2016 to 2023. Stringent regulatory guidelines are also acting as a challenge to the global BioMEMS market demand. Partnerships among pharmaceutical and engineering industries may act as the potential growth opportunity for the industry over the forecast period. In addition, emergences of personalized medicines are also identified as the key opportunity for this industry. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the bio-MEMS sensors market throughout the forecast period. This region consists of several large hospitals, research centers, and laboratories, that demand extensively for bio-MEMS devices. Also, the presence of several key manufacturers will drive the growth of the bio-MEMS devices market in this region.

Key Competitors of the Global Bio-Mems Devices Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Perkin Elmer, Medtronic, Baxter International, Teledyne Dalsa, Cepheid, Bluechiip, Lepu Medical Technology,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Others

Major Applications of Bio-Mems Devices covered are:

Neural Implants

Bionics

ENT Implants

Cardiological Implants

Others

