Depth Filters Market Is Growing Rapidly

Filtration is either carried out by depth filters or surface filters. Depth filters trap particulates within the thickness of the matrix. Depth filtration are used when there is high flow rate and loading capabilities. Depth filters are either binder free or containing binders. In cases of binder containing depth filters materials such as acrylin resin and in binder free depth filters quartz or borosilicate microfibers are used. Depth filters have higher flow rates and loading capabilities compared to membrane filter. The combination of high loading capacity and fast filtration makes depth filtration the common choice for large volume applications.

Regionally the depth filter market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America has the highest investment in research and development activities thereby driving the demand for depth filter market. Moreover, the amount of discoveries in biotechnology and live cell culture is also expected to result in increasing depth filtration demand. Stringent regulatory requirement and long drug approval process has driven the need for technologies and products which could make the manufacturing process more efficient. The availability of technological expertise and work force is expected to make Asia-Pacific region the fastest growing, as international players set up there manufacturing plants. Companies are expanding their position in the depth filter market by improving the conventional filtration techniques and carrying out better depth filtration. Pall Corporation introduced a new in-depth filtration technology, SUPRApak depth filtration which uses a flow configuration technology called “edge flow”. The new technology was introduced to replace the conventional plate and frame filters with this unique matrix.

Key Competitors of the Global Depth Filters Market are:

Mann Hummel, Filtteck, Donaldson, 3M, Ahlstrom, Alfa Laval, Filtrox, Eaton, Pall, Cantel Medical, Parker,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Bottom-InTop-Out Mode (Inline) Configuration

Bottom-InBottom-Out Mode (T-Configuration)

Major Applications of Depth Filters covered are:

Food And Beverage Industries

Pharmaceutical

Fine And Specialty Chemical

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology

Regional Depth Filters Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

