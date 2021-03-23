Fluid Management Devices Market 2021- Top Fastest Growing Segments and Emerging Opportunities

Fluid Management Devices Market Overview 2021 – 2026

A fluid management device is primarily used to balance body fluid to prevent complications associated with the improper flow of fluids, undesired fluid levels, fluids with different temperature, and improper disposal of fluids. It is designed to manage the patients fluid levels internally and externally through a safe, effective, and accurate process. The fluid level varies due to dialysis, surgical fluid, body fluid management, contrast media, and waste fluid management used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The system is equipped with different equipment and consumables or is a standalone device such as dialysis machines and pumps, which are used to manage body fluids.

The hospitals dominated the end-user segment of the fluid management devices market. The significant rise of fluid waste in the multi-speciality hospitals or hospital groups that work under government sponsorship or through private entities will drive the growth of this market segment.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global fluid management devices market and is anticipated to continue the dominion during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising occurrence of chronic disorders like cardiac, obesity, urology, neurology, and arthroscopy and growing need for various types of fluid management devices in hospitals and ASCs drives the growth of the market in this region.

Key Competitors of the Global Fluid Management Devices Market are: CONMED Corporation, Olympus, Smiths Medical, Stryker, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Ecolab, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter, Argon Medical Devices, Karl Storz, Cardinal Health, AngioDynamics, Inc,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Integrated Fluid Management Systems

Major Applications of Fluid Management Devices covered are:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Others

