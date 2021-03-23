Gravure Printing Ink Market 2021-2026 : Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

According to a new research report titled Gravure Printing Ink Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2026

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The latest report on the Gravure Printing Ink Market 2021 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. The report offers detailed coverage of Gravure Printing Ink industry and main market trends. Gravure printing ink consists of solid resins, volatile solvents, pigments, fillers and additives. It contains no vegetable oil, and its drying methods are mostly volatile. Gravure ink can be divided into three kinds: gravure ink, plastic gravure ink, alcohol soluble gravure ink. Solvents are used to dissolve or disperse all the solid components of the ink, wet the surface of the substrate, regulate the drying speed of the ink, and adjust the consistency of the ink to make it suitable for printing plate requirements.

Global Gravure Printing Ink market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, with a Double Number CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Key Competitors of the Global Gravure Printing Ink Market are:

Flint Group Italia, SiegwerkDruckfarben, MITSU Inks, Chemicoat, WorldtexSpeaciality Chemicals, VirBandhu Industries, Technocrafts India, Sun Chemical, Shivasakhti Printing Ink, Mac-Mixu Coating & Chemicals, Skata Inks,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Conventional Gravure Ink

Plastic Gravure Ink

Alcohol Soluble Gravure Ink

Major Applications of Gravure Printing Ink covered are:

Packaging

Publication

Product

Promotion

Othes

Regional Gravure Printing Ink Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

