Microwave Power Transmission System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis By 2026

Microwave transmission is the transmission of information or energy by microwave radio waves. Although an experimental 40-mile (64 km) microwave telecommunication link across the English Channel was demonstrated in 1931, the development of radar in World War II provided the technology for practical exploitation of microwave communication. In the 1950s, large transcontinental microwave relay networks, consisting of chains of repeater stations linked by line-of-sight beams of microwaves were built in Europe and America to relay long distance telephone traffic and television programs between cities. Communication satellites which transferred data between ground stations by microwaves took over much long distance traffic in the 1960s. In recent years, there has been an explosive increase in use of the microwave spectrum by new telecommunication technologies such as wireless networks, and direct-broadcast satellites which broadcast television and radio directly into consumers homes.

The inductive technology captured the largest share of the wireless power transmission market. However, the magnetic resonance has a competitive advantage over the inductive technology as it offers long range power and multiple devices charging capabilities. Along with these two technologies, far-field technologies such as microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission would expect to revolutionize the market for wireless power transmission in the near future. Microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission is at the nascent research and development stage and expected to be commercialized in the next one or two years. The inductive technology is in the growth stage, while the magnetic resonate technology is in the introductory phase; however, the market for both is expected to grow in the future.

Key Competitors of the Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market are: Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Nucurrent, Inc., Powermat Technologies, Ltd., Powerbyproxi, Ltd., Witricity Corporation, Convenientpower Hk, Ltd., Salcomp PLC

Major Product Types covered are:

Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Major Applications of Microwave Power Transmission System covered are:

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In Vehicle)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

