Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, growth in organic beverages slowed in current retail value terms when compared with previous years during the review period, and declined slightly in off-trade volume terms. This was a result of the worsening economic climate and weakened purchasing power in the Czech Republic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to greater numbers of Czech consumers reducing their spending on premium beverages.
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Organic beverages suffers from premium positioning in 2020 as consumers tighten their belts
Organic fruit/herbal tea enjoys popularity among consumers seeking good quality caffeine-free alternatives
Organic soft drinks sees decline in 2020, as dominant Red Bull’s price and profile deter consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sunny long-term outlook for organic beverages but growth will be hampered in the short term by gloomy economic landscape
High prices and premium position will stymie growth in organic juice and nectars until 2022
Private label will capitalise on consumer trend for premium products at affordable prices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
