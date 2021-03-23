Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In 2020, growth in organic beverages slowed in current retail value terms when compared with previous years during the review period, and declined slightly in off-trade volume terms. This was a result of the worsening economic climate and weakened purchasing power in the Czech Republic in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to greater numbers of Czech consumers reducing their spending on premium beverages.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369097-organic-beverages-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluorescence-spectrophotometer-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-12-91754645

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Organic Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-powered-relays-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Organic Beverages in the Czech Republic

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Organic beverages suffers from premium positioning in 2020 as consumers tighten their belts

Organic fruit/herbal tea enjoys popularity among consumers seeking good quality caffeine-free alternatives

Organic soft drinks sees decline in 2020, as dominant Red Bull’s price and profile deter consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sunny long-term outlook for organic beverages but growth will be hampered in the short term by gloomy economic landscape

High prices and premium position will stymie growth in organic juice and nectars until 2022

Private label will capitalise on consumer trend for premium products at affordable prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105