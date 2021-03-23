Global Organic Beverages in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Organic products are primarily perceived as a premium category in Thailand, as products in this category are usually more expensive that non-organic products. This is also true when it comes to organic beverages, which means that the consumer base for this category remained small and niche in 2020, although retail current value sales continued to grow at a steady rate even through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Thailand report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Organic Beverages in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 economic uncertainty weakens organic beverages
Organic hot drinks leads innovation as sales through e-commerce grow
Organic coffee gains share through off-trade sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category boasts a positive outlook as healthy living trends gain further ground
Organic 100% juice booms as more small local players enter the mix
Growing demand for organic tea and organic coffee reflects changing consumer habits
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
